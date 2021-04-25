Traitor Trump Demands National Guard During AZ's Third Recount

In typical lying fashion, TraitorTrump demanded Gov. Ducey (R) of Arizona send in the State police or National Guard to protect against a non-existent threat posed by yet another audit of the 2020 election.

Tilting at windmills, people.

Thankfully, Trump can't tweet any longer, but he sends out statements from his money-grubbing PAC. He sent this one yesterday:

The Republican Party is demanding that Governor Ducey of Arizona immediately provide large-scale security for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election. Governor Ducey will be held fully responsible for the safety of those involved. State police or National Guard must be immediately sent out for protection. The Democrats do not want to have this information revealed, and they will do anything to stop it. Governor Ducey must finally act!

Who is posing a threat to the audit? BLM? Antifa? Cardi B? Nobody knows, but since the narcissistic imbecile said it, the MAGA cultists will follow his lead.

Arizona already has had two recounts. So, how absurd is this latest audit?

AZCentral writes, "Then there’s the never-ending story of the election audit, led by the Arizona Senate Republicans. It’s a desperate move, and so far it’s been an absurd one."

Arizona has installed a voter fraud nut to oversee the whole project.

The head of Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based firm that Republican senators hired to oversee the audit, has embraced Mr. Trump’s baseless theories of election theft and has suggested, contrary to available evidence, that Mr. Trump actually won Arizona by 200,000 votes. The pro-Trump cable channel One America News Network has started a fund-raiser to finance the venture and has been named one of the nonpartisan observers that will keep the audit on the straight and narrow.

Keeping his Voter Fraud and Big Steal lies alive is critical to TraitorTrump's fundraising, no matter what the cost is to the American people.

Many prosecutors and judges have weighed in on the danger Trump's election lies pose.

“It’s never too late” for pro-Trump extremist groups like the Proud Boys to mobilize because the right-wing political climate hasn’t shifted much since Trump left office, federal prosecutor Jason McCullough argued at a hearing for one of the accused Proud Boys leaders earlier this week. The comments from prosecutors and judges demonstrate how Trump’s post-presidency lying about 2020 is complicating matters for some of his most ardent supporters — including people who heeded his call to come to Washington on January 6 and are now in jail cells awaiting trial. -- “The Court is not convinced that dissatisfaction and concern about the legitimacy of the election results has dissipated for all Americans. Former President Donald J. Trump continues to make forceful public comments about the ‘stolen election,’ chastising individuals who did not reject the supposedly illegitimate results that put the current administration in place,” Sullivan wrote. The issue came up Thursday at a hearing for another defendant in the same case. “The unfounded allegations are out there, and they’re being made constantly by the former President,” Sullivan said, prompting a defense attorney to condemn Trump’s comments as “absolutely reprehensible” and express hope that “somebody” will “try to stop” the lying.

Lying is all TraitorTrump knows and understands.