Reality Show Star Considering Newsom Recall Challenge

Caitlyn Jenner is exploring whether to travel in the footsteps of other celebrities and throw her name into the Newsom recall mix.
By Karoli Kuns
California Republicans have been trying to raise a recall of Gavin Newsom since he was elected, but with the help of Billionaire Bucks they are likely to succeed in getting the signatures for the election. They're betting that the recall process is so convoluted that if they just get the right name out there, they'll be able to recall him and shovel a Republican into office.

This is because California recalls are evil. Voters are first asked whether Newsom should be recalled, yes or no? And THEN, they're asked who should replace him.

Anyone can place their name on the ballot, but in a recall election, name recognition matters.

Enter Caitlyn Jenner, Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show star and Olympic medalist. The one thing she is not? Qualified. Nevertheless, Axios reports that she is exploring a bid to put her name on the ballot, which is as simple as saying...she wants her name on the ballot.

She embraced Seditious Ex in 2016, also "explored" a run for the Senate against Dianne Feinstein in 2018, and is probably best known for being a high profile transgender woman. None of these are qualifications which suggest she should be California's next governor, but celebrities gotta get attention one way or the other.

Here's Charlotte Clymer's (also a trans woman) take on that:

Mine is simple, too. Winning Olympic medals and starring in a reality show series doesn't qualify her to even shake hands with Gavin Newsom, much less replace him. We already know what happens when reality show stars try their hand at politics and there's no way we're going to let it happen again here in California.

It's just the cynical Republicans trying to steal an election.

