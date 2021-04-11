The Daily Show's Brutal Montage Of Tucker Carlson Using Language Of Mass Murderers

The Daily Show put together a brutal video montage of Fox's Tucker Carlson and the language used by white supremacist mass murderers after the ADL demanded he be fired for his anti-Semitic rant this week.

The video used writings from the manifestos of the Christchurch, New Zealand and El Paso, Texas, mass shooters’ displayed in captions alongside matching video clips of Carlson spewing the same type of racist talking points as the murderers. [...]

Tucker’s most recent racist remarks on the false conspiracy theory referred to as the “Great Replacement Theory” prompted the Daily Show video and Greenblatt’s call. This week, as a guest on another Fox program, Tucker defended the theory that Greenblatt described in a tweet as “a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites, It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters.”