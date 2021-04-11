Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

The Daily Show's Brutal Montage Of Tucker Carlson Using Language Of Mass Murderers

The Daily Show put together a brutal video montage of Fox's Tucker Carlson and the language used by white supremacist mass murderers after the ADL demanded he be fired for his anti-Semitic rant this week.
By Heather

The Daily Show put together a brutal video montage of Fox's Tucker Carlson and the language used by white supremacist mass murderers after the ADL demanded he be fired for his anti-Semitic rant this week.

The Daily Show released a devastating video montage of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson sounding an awful lot like white supremacist mass shooters.

The video used writings from the manifestos of the Christchurch, New Zealand and El Paso, Texas, mass shooters’ displayed in captions alongside matching video clips of Carlson spewing the same type of racist talking points as the murderers. [...]

Tucker’s most recent racist remarks on the false conspiracy theory referred to as the “Great Replacement Theory” prompted the Daily Show video and Greenblatt’s call. This week, as a guest on another Fox program, Tucker defended the theory that Greenblatt described in a tweet as “a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites, It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team