Dan Crenshaw's Ridiculous Larry David Moment

"If the Biden administration wants to impress us, you know what? Double the goal, say 200 million doses in 100 days." said the Texas congressman with the eye-patch back in January.
By Ed Scarce
Got anything to say, Dan?

Crenshaw thought he was being smart back in January when he challenged the Biden adminstration to double the original goal of administering 100 million doses of the COVID vaccine in the first 100 days. Well, they achieved that on day 92. Not a word of congratulations from the Texas congressman of course. But after four years of Trump adminstration incompetence, Crenshaw was expecting more of the same.

#ThankYouJoe has been trending on Twitter, much to Crenshaw's chagrin no doubt.

Source: Boing Boing

If Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David was a cocky Republican lawmaker from Texas rather than a Hollywood producer, this would be a perfect ending scene.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R–TX) was quite puffed up when he challenged President Joe Biden in January to accelerate the vaccine rollout. "If the Biden administration wants to impress us, you know what? Double the goal. Take 200 million vaccines in 100 days – I will be impressed. I will go on the record right now and say that I will be impressed if you can do that."

Cut to: Day 92 of the Biden administration – when President Biden announces, "When tomorrow's vaccine and vaccination numbers come out, we will show that today, we did it. Today, we hit 200 million shots."

Enter: Tuba playing Curb Your Enthusiasm buffoon theme song.

