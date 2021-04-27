Florida Private School Bans Vaccinated Teachers

Guys, sometimes I read a story and think...this can't be real life. Are people really this dumb? And yet, time and time again, I am shown that, yes, people REALLY are this dumb. This story is no different. The New York Times is reporting that a swanky private school in Miami, Florida is banning VACCINATED teachers from being around students. Yes, you read that right.

The Centner Academy opened in 2019 and serves pre-K through 8th grade, calling itself a “happiness school” which focuses on "children’s mindfulness and emotional intelligence." Oh, and the school makes it very clear on their website that they support “medical freedom from mandated vaccines.” I think it is time to change the website to say they are pro-COVID, because by banning vaccinated teachers, they are literally inviting a highly contagious and deadly virus into their school. I bet they are anti-maskers as well. Actually, I don't bet. I am sure.

The Centners, founders of the school, are staunch Republicans who also love Donald Trump and donated a ton of money to his re-election campaign. They also invited Robert F. Kennedy, obnoxious antivaxxer, to speak to (i.e. brainwash) the STUDENTS.

The school sent a letter to its faculty and staff last week regarding the COVID vaccine. School districts nationwide have also sent letters to their faculty and staff regarding the COVID vaccine, but this one was dramatically different - it DISCOURAGED the staff from getting the vaccine! WHAT? The Centners told that staff that “with a very heavy heart” that if they chose to get a shot, they would have to stay away from students - i.e. lose their jobs!

Why? What could possibly be their reasoning? It is the product of BS conspiracy theories peddled on social media which claim “reports have surfaced recently of non-vaccinated people being negatively impacted by interacting with people who have been vaccinated." Leila Centner claimed, "Even among our own population, we have at least three women with menstrual cycles impacted after having spent time with a vaccinated person."

That's utter nonsense.

The school gave teachers 3 options:

Inform the school if they had already been vaccinated so they could be kept away from students; Let the school know if they get the vaccine before the end of the school year, “as we cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students until more information is known”; Wait to get vaccinated until after the school year ends.

The school added that teachers that choose to get vaccinated over the summer cannot return to work at the school "until clinical trials on the vaccine are completed" and only “if a position is still available at that time.” Simply put, the staff have to choose between their jobs or their health.

GHOULS.

The school is requiring the staff to fill out a "confidential form" revealing whether they got the vaccine or not and if so, which one. Threateningly, the form also requires employees to “acknowledge the School will take legal measures needed to protect the students if it is determined that I have not answered these questions accurately.”

The legal violations are honestly too many to count. I am sure there are many other educational institutions that would love to get new staff for the 2021-2022 school year, so I hope that these teachers choose to get vaccinated and look into other employment. No one should dictate what you do with YOUR personal health.