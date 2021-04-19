DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Drivers To Run Down Protesters

Ron DeSantis, the mini-Trump, has signed into law a highly controversial bill that grants civil immunity to people driving over protesters who are blocking the road.

In the HB1 bill, Florida it defines a riot as a public disturbance involving three more people who, in their opinion, are committing disorderly conduct.

Obviously, this is a Republican-only bill as it curtails the right of Americans to protest.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who has been critical of the law, said the bill was fast-tracked and bypassed the accountability of numerous Senate committees. “This isn’t a game. This Governor and his Republican allies love to talk about the Constitution while shredding it with extreme legislation like HB 1,” Fried said. “Silencing the speech of those seeking equality is straight from the Communist regime playbook. The criminal aspects of this bill are already illegal. HB 1 protects no one, makes no one safer, and does nothing to make people’s lives better. It’s simply to appease the Governor’s delusion of widespread lawlessness, and it’s frightening to imagine the lengths to which he’ll go to strip away rights and freedoms for political gain. The message from this Governor and his enablers is loud and clear: if you disagree with him, you will be silenced.”

Under this law, Republicans in charge could determine that Heather Heyer's murder at the hands of a neo-Nazi during a counter-protest in Charlottesville could go unpunished.

This is more legislation designed to quell the rights of the American people to gather and protest.

Fascists will stand up and cheer. Tucker Carlson will be proud.

Ron Desantis is signing a law today that makes 9 people standing on a street a felony, denies protestors bail, and removes civil liability for running over people during a protest.



Ron Desantis is a fascist. — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 19, 2021