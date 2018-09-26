Florida Is Finally Starting To Show Signs Of Democratic Momentum

Here's some hopeful news. Florida seemed to be indifferent to the Democratic wave, but it looks like the tide is starting to turn:

WASHINGTON — For most of this political cycle, Florida has appeared to resist any hint of a building blue Democratic wave. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., has been in the race of his life. There was uncertainty in the gubernatorial contest. There hadn’t been any real House pickups for Dems outside of the Miami area. And President Trump’s job rating has tended to be higher in Florida than in other battleground states.

But that’s all changed one month after the state’s primary. In the gubernatorial race, Democrat Andrew Gillum hasn’t trailed in a single post-primary poll to Republican Ron DeSantis, including in yesterday’s NBC/Marist poll, which showed Gillum ahead by 5 points among likely voters and 8 points among registered voters.

In the Senate race, Nelson is ahead of Republican Rick Scott by 3 points among likely voters in the same NBC/Marist poll, 48 percent to 45 percent. And a Quinnipiac poll released the same day showed Nelson’s lead at 7 points, 53 percent to 46 percent.