Marco Rubio Alleges Democrats Trying To 'Steal' Elections In Florida

It's said that nothing is certain in life but death and taxes. To that one can add, "and Republicans whining about all votes being counted" because that's the case right now in Florida, where both the Gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races appear headed towards recounts after initially looking like Republican wins.

Source: Alternet

Florida's major elections were breathtakingly close. Both the Senate and gubernatorial races, where Republicans hold a razor-thin lead, are now heading for a recount.

But Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is outraged that Florida election officials are going to double-check the results and make absolutely certain that the GOP won. As far as he's concerned, the whole thing is a plot by liberal-leaning Broward County election officials to steal the election — and he expounded on why he believes this in a six-part thread on Twitter:

#Broward supervisor:

- says she doesn’t know how many ballots are left to be counted; &

- Isn’t reporting hourly or regularly,but rather releasing thousands of additional votes,often in the overnight hours,that are chipping away at GOP leads



2/6 #Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018

(And more at https://twitter/marcorubio if you'd care to look.)

To be clear, Rubio doesn't offer a shred of evidence anything nefarious is going on, other than the fact that Broward County is Democratic, has a lot of uncounted ballots, and the elections supervisor failed to properly preserve ballots in a congressional primary two years ago.

Rubio also cannot explain what the alternative would be to counting the ballots in Broward, if he — in stark contrast to those mischevious Democrats — does want to "make sure every vote is counted." He is all but saying the election will only be legitimate if the tally is stopped right now and Republicans are declared the winners, no matter how many people's votes are not counted. Which, incidentally, would be illegal, since state law makes clear that any election where the results are within 0.5 percent must have a recount.