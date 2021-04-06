Politics
Georgia Lt. Gov Blasts Parts Of His State's Voter Bill

QAnon election officials could get the power to decide what is a legal vote and what is not. Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has a problem with that, now?
GA Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan admitted yesterday to CNN's Erin Burnett that parts of George's new voting laws are "insensitive" and "not smart."

Burnett asked about the new law's ability to have state legislators "have the power to appoint the majority of the election board. So are you worried about this? That the law gives the legislature too much power?"

Duncan replied, "I had spoken as loud as I possibly could against trying to go to a special session. I think I did it with you several times. I am also not supportive of taking punitive steps against Brad Raffensberger, who did nothing wrong except for becoming the president's scapegoat — the former president's scapegoat — in this situation. I thought that was a punitive move that didn't necessarily make any difference. But look, there is a number of things in this bill that I think are common-sense measures, and some that I didn't necessarily think was the right time to do it."

"For me, it was the steps around Brad Raffensperger and ... getting him off the elections board," said Duncan. "And secondly, there's two sides to the food and water in line and the technicalities of it, I just thought the timing was insensitive and not timely," he said.

The biggest problem with the Georgia bill (where there are many) is that it takes the power away from Georgia's Secretary of State, and gives it to a board made up of QAnon election officials who have the power to ignore proven data, act on conspiracies and invalidate votes in favor of their political party.

It's time to pass HR-1 and get rid of these nonsense voter suppression efforts.

