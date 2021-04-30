Politics
GOP Governor Squirms: Can't Answer For Signature On Anti-Trans Bill

Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia is asked a simple question, and can't answer it.
By Frances Langum
This week Republican Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia signed into law House Bill 3293, which the Human Rights Campaign calls "an anti-transgender bill that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in sports at the elementary, secondary, or post-secondary level consistent with their gender identity."

Stephanie Ruhle asked the governor a simple question: "Can you give me one example of a transgender child trying to get an unfair advantage? Just one in your state, you signed a bill about it."

Jim Justice: "No, I can't really tell you one."

These stupid, discriminatory laws, being passed or at least considered in 30 states, is just culture war BS for the Republican Party. It has nothing to do with sports.

