GOP Governor Squirms: Can't Answer For Signature On Anti-Trans Bill

This week Republican Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia signed into law House Bill 3293, which the Human Rights Campaign calls "an anti-transgender bill that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in sports at the elementary, secondary, or post-secondary level consistent with their gender identity."

Stephanie Ruhle asked the governor a simple question: "Can you give me one example of a transgender child trying to get an unfair advantage? Just one in your state, you signed a bill about it."

Jim Justice: "No, I can't really tell you one."

These stupid, discriminatory laws, being passed or at least considered in 30 states, is just culture war BS for the Republican Party. It has nothing to do with sports.

I wish more journalists would do what Stephanie Ruhle, David Crary of AP, and others have done: ask Republican lawmakers directly what evidence they have to support their anti-trans policies + views. The available data on this clearly supports trans rights. Hold them accountable. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 30, 2021

This morning, @MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle destroyed GQP bigoted Gov Jim Justice over the anti-Trans bill banning Trans children from sports and she did it by mentioning West Virginia ranks among the worst in Economy, Education, Healthcare and Infrastructure. That’s how it’s done. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 30, 2021