Jed Duggar And Katey Nakatsu's Secret Wedding, Arranged Marriage

The Duggar family, who are the Kardashians of fundamentalist Christian reality TV, have married off another son. Tenth child Jed Duggar married Katey Nakatsu in a secret wedding on April 3. It was an arranged marriage.
By RedStateRachel
Image from: Jed_Duggar/Instagram

Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu got married in Arkansas on April 3, 2021, in a secret wedding. The bride and groom were put together by their parents in an arranged marriage. According to a speech made by Katey's father at the wedding, the bride agreed to let her dad pick a husband for her WHEN SHE WAS 13!

In case you aren't up on your reality tv shows, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are the Christian fundamentalists who made millions by putting their 19 children on reality TV, in a series 19 Kids and Counting. That show was then taken off the air in 2015 after the public found out that Jim Bob and Michelle's oldest son Josh molested 4 of his sisters.

In 2016, TLC created a new series, Counting On, that featured the older Duggar children and far less TV time for the toxic Duggar parents. Jed Duggar is often featured on Counting On.

Apparently, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wanted to keep their tenth child's wedding a secret because....the bride's mom and dad are divorced. AND she has a brother who is gay, so there's a lot to unpack for the parents.

