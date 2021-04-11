Republicans Still Scared To Death Of Trump

Trump went on yet another unhinged rant this weekend during a speech to donors in Florida, attacking Mitch McConnell as a "stone cold loser" for refusing to go along with his attempt to steal the election, but you won't find any profiles in courage in the GOP willing to stand up to him.

Case in point, on this weekend's Fox News Sunday, South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune was asked about Trump calling him "weak and inneffective RINO" earlier in the year and saying he might back a primary challenger to Thune. Thune responded telling host Chris Wallace that "I've been through wars in South Dakota, political wars, with my own party when I ran the first time, with the Democrats in a couple of hotly contested Senate races, so being afraid of a fight or somebody coming after me is not something that's going to influence that decision," but Thune refused to admonish Trump for his rhetoric, and refused to stand up for McConnell when asked about him as well.

Trump, who's been critical of Thune and other members of Republican leadership, blasted McConnell as a "dumb son of a b----" at a gathering of Republian donors at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night. "I think a lot of that rhetoric is, you know, it's part of the style and tone that comes with the former president, but I think he and Mitch McConnell have a common goal, and that is getting the majority back in 2022," Thune said. "Hopefully that'll be the thing that unites us because if we want to defeat and succeed against the Democrats and get that majority back, that's the best way to do it."

Which is pretty much the equivalent of "I support Trump, but I really don't like the tweeting" that we heard from so many of them over the last five or six years.

As the Fox article discussed, Trump called Thune "Mitch's boy" when urging Gov. Kristi Noem to challenge Thune in 2022, but no amount of insults are apparently ever breaking point for these jellyfish.