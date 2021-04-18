Karen Maskhole Sues School Board Over Facemasks

Karen Maskhole of Wisconsin, aka Heidi Anderson, made headlines last year when she went before the Elmbrook School Board to oppose a proposed facemask policy. Anderson stated that wearing a facemask was a pagan ritual:

The district's ban came after an Aug. 11 school board meeting at which Anderson said her children, whom she identified as Christian, should be exempt from the "pagan ritual" of wearing face coverings. Anderson also falsely claimed social distancing and mask wearing are not proven to be effective, and that both precautions represent "pagan rituals of satanic worshipers."

Karen, er, Anderson, then sued the school board in federal court and won, mostly because the board went too far by banning Anderson from district property. If they had simply said that no one was allowed unless wearing a facemask, this all could have been avoided.

Fast forward to now, and Anderson is again suing the school district. This time her gripe is that now that the Republicans had the facemask mandate overturned by the state's supreme kangaroo court, the district had no authority to impose one, much less enforce it:

The complaint said Anderson opposes mandatory mask wearing on religious and other grounds such as medical contraindications. Anderson claims in the lawsuit that the Elmbrook School District's mask policy affects her ability to attend her daughter's graduation. The complaint said while the Elmbrook School District claimed to maintain a mask mandate requiring people on its properties or in its vehicles to wear full face coverings, it has not publicly announced such a mandate outside one provision of the student dress code. The policy was amended in November 2020 to add language specifying the mandatory wearing of face masks by "every individual, on the bus and in all areas of district property" if a public health emergency has been declared.

Another parent of children in the district should sue Anderson for trying to impose her Branch Covidian beliefs upon their child.

I think the whole shitshow is simply Anderson trying to grab another 15 minutes of fame, or more accurately, infamy. If she was truly concerned about her child's education, she'd just suck it up and wear a mask when she absolutely had to. Or send her kids to a private religious school where they don't have such a policy and can help her instill the beliefs of the Branch Covidian cult into her children.

I just feel sorry for the kids, who will probably end up ostracized from all the other children because of their mother's lunacy.