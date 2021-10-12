Angry Parent Sues To Force School District To Follow CDC Guidelines

The Waukesha School District is led by a group of Branch Covidians who are willing to sacrifice children to COVID in order to own the libs.

In July, the district decided to toss the CDC guidelines and adopt the policies of the anti-vaxxers and maskholes. Their official (lack of) COVID protocol said that facemasks were to be optional and that students wouldn't be screened for COVID. Also, students were allowed to move about the school, volunteers and visitors could come into the school without a mask or vaccine and that the school district would not be doing any contact tracing if a student was positive for COVID.

Well, the all too predictable happened.

A child came to school while infected and spread it to others, including the child of Shannon Jensen. Soon, all three of Jensen's children had COVID. To make things even worse, the school district is failing to provide schooling for her children while they are quarantined. Quite understandably, Jensen is angry and filed a lawsuit against the district and officials:

Shannon Jensen, whose three children attend a Waukesha elementary school, sued members of the Waukesha Board of Education, Superintendent James Sebert and Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch, according to the lawsuit complaint. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, alleged that members of the school board deprived students of their constitutional rights when they voted in May to remove COVID-19 mitigation procedures such as masking. The lawsuit seeks an immediate injunction to force Waukesha schools to comply with federal and state coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

The Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC is funding the lawsuit. The SuperPAC is a decidedly progressive group of small businesses in Northern Wisconsin that are fighting the good fight. Neither Jensen or Kirk Bangstad, the founder of the PAC are seeking money. They just want to the schools to do the right thing and to protect the children, especially those who cannot be vaccinated yet.

With the news constantly being filled by the anti-vaxxers, maskholes and performance actors going into hysterics and histrionics over little Johnny wearing a piece of cloth over his nose and mouth, it's good to know that there are truly concerned parents out there fighting for us and for the children.