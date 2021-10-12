Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Angry Parent Sues To Force School District To Follow CDC Guidelines

Concerned Wisconsin parent sues the Waukesha School District for not following CDC guidelines after their son gets COVID.
By Chris capper Li...
Angry Parent Sues To Force School District To Follow CDC Guidelines
Image from: State of Wisconsin website

The Waukesha School District is led by a group of Branch Covidians who are willing to sacrifice children to COVID in order to own the libs.

In July, the district decided to toss the CDC guidelines and adopt the policies of the anti-vaxxers and maskholes. Their official (lack of) COVID protocol said that facemasks were to be optional and that students wouldn't be screened for COVID. Also, students were allowed to move about the school, volunteers and visitors could come into the school without a mask or vaccine and that the school district would not be doing any contact tracing if a student was positive for COVID.

Well, the all too predictable happened.

A child came to school while infected and spread it to others, including the child of Shannon Jensen. Soon, all three of Jensen's children had COVID. To make things even worse, the school district is failing to provide schooling for her children while they are quarantined. Quite understandably, Jensen is angry and filed a lawsuit against the district and officials:

Shannon Jensen, whose three children attend a Waukesha elementary school, sued members of the Waukesha Board of Education, Superintendent James Sebert and Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch, according to the lawsuit complaint.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, alleged that members of the school board deprived students of their constitutional rights when they voted in May to remove COVID-19 mitigation procedures such as masking.

The lawsuit seeks an immediate injunction to force Waukesha schools to comply with federal and state coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

The Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC is funding the lawsuit. The SuperPAC is a decidedly progressive group of small businesses in Northern Wisconsin that are fighting the good fight. Neither Jensen or Kirk Bangstad, the founder of the PAC are seeking money. They just want to the schools to do the right thing and to protect the children, especially those who cannot be vaccinated yet.

With the news constantly being filled by the anti-vaxxers, maskholes and performance actors going into hysterics and histrionics over little Johnny wearing a piece of cloth over his nose and mouth, it's good to know that there are truly concerned parents out there fighting for us and for the children.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team