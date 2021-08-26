Parent Removes His Clothes At School Board Meeting

Apparently, the anti-maskers started hootin' and a hollerin' at Akers to "Sit down!" and "Shut the F--- up!" As Akers put his clothes back on, he was not arrested and the meeting carried on.

Akers told KXAN Austin that he stripped in front of the board to prove a point about social norms and that it was "an easy message." "All these rules that we’re given every day that we follow, because they make sense”

Source: KXAN

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Less than half an hour into Dripping Springs ISD’s board meeting Monday, 15-year resident and DSISD parent James Akers shared his thoughts on the latest discussion surrounding mask requirements in schools.

“I do not like government, or any other entity — just ask my wife — telling me what to do,” he said. “But, sometimes I’ve got to push the envelope a little bit, and I’ve just decided that I’m going to not just talk about it, but I’m going to walk the walk.”

Akers then began removing articles of clothing as he outlined all the different laws and social expectations in place — stopping at red lights, wearing professional attire at work and not parking in handicapped parking spots — people are expected to follow. Masks, he said, are one of those things people should abide by in the effort of doing the right thing for the safety of others.

Akers ended his public comment sans shirt or pants, standing in a swimsuit as meeting attendees laughed, applauded, or shouted at him.

“It’s simple protocol, people,” he said. “We follow certain rules. We follow certain rules for a very good reason.”