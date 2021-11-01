Your 'Screw You, Fox News' Clip Of The Day

White parents across the country have been riled up by Fox News' constant coverage of the bogus "critical race theory crisis."

Parents have turned school board meetings into the Tea Party 2.0 and are lashing out, threatening members of school boards and teachers on a topic that is not taught in K-12 schools.

Attorney General Merrick Garland made clear that making these kinds of vicious threats will not be tolerated.

But for Fox News that means parents will be sent to Guantánamo Bay if they merely want to discuss critical race theory or have a complaint about vaccine mandates.

On Harris Faulkner's program, they played an edited video of Jim Jordan complaining about Garland's memo.

Faulkner then brought out Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich to fearmonger over things the memo doesn't say. Because Fox.

"Joe Biden and Merrick Garland essentially want to weaponize the Department of Justice just because parents are exercising their First Amendment rights to speak out against critical race theory or even vaccine mandates -- this does not make them domestic terrorists," Brnovich opined.

This is a lie.

The Garland memo that Republicans are complaining about is aimed at combating threats and violence against teachers, administrators, and other school officials.

Are Republicans supporting violence in our schools?

Brnovich continued, "If we allow the Biden administration to continue this God forbid, you then end up with mom and pop at Gitmo. Think about how outrageous that is..."

A duplicitous Harris Faulkner replied, "That is outrageous. Could that really happen?"

No it couldn't really happen -- Harris Faulkner knows this all too well. Lying is a part of the Fox News format.

Republicans want to make legal any threats of violence and attacks on any individual or professional they have a disagreement with. It doesn't matter if that disagreement is real or fantasy.

The specious arguments being made by Republicans and their mouthpieces in the media are also targeted to defend racists and the like.

Since Trump, racists are very public and don't want to face repercussions for their racist words and actions.

As Duncan writes, "But, really, just a bunch of racists who love racism and want to do racism without criticism and who care nothing else for 'free speech.'"

UPDATE: What Trae Crowder said: