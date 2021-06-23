Fox Tries For Tea Party 2.0, This Time With School Board Meetings

It's Deja vu all over again as Fox News celebrates turning local school board meetings into a madhouse.

It's just like those crazy tea party revolts against healthcare reform in 2010.

No public elementary and high schools in America are teaching critical race theory, the new conservative bogeyman, since it's actually a law school topic, but Fox News and other conservative outlets are claiming schools are teaching children to hate white people. The purpose of this nonsense is simply to incite their viewers.

It's led to unruly and at times violent protests at local school board meetings around the country.

Which are then "covered" by Fox News as "proof" that there's a huge problem with education.

On today's Outnumbered, Fox News highlighted a riotous Loudoun County school board meeting that went off the rails because of their newest hyped-up conspiracy that their kids are being indoctrinated with communist ideas. Also inflaming these people is the idea that the schools are allowing students to be identified by the gender they prefer.

You can see from the video clips above from the meeting, the protesters causing havoc are evangelical QAnon followers that are storming these meetings.

Joe Concha claimed schools are only teaching kids to be "woke" on gender and race and America's standing on education in the world has suffered because of it. The US has been down in the dumps on education for decades against other nations, but to Concha, it's because schools have become "woke."

Morgan Ortagus believes school board members don't even raise kids so what do they know about raising families? Really.

AND THEN... Kayleigh McEnany came on to spew more nonsense.

QAnon has infected local governments in a very detrimental way and Fox News is fueling their behavior.

One can only imagine if this school board meeting turned into a riot by black parents, what Fox News would be saying.

The Washington Post reports, "Sheridan said school board members are receiving death and other graphic threats, including some that came on Tuesday night.“I’m deeply concerned about the rise in hateful messages and violent threats aimed at progressive members of the school board,” she said. “Opponents of the school board who are pushing false stories about ‘critical race theory have severely hurt our ability to do the jobs we were elected to do.”

Eric Boehlert writes a great piece on the media enabling this latest outrage: How the media's helping GOP fuel critical race theory hysteria