Grandma Karen Maskhole To Police: 'You Are Remiss!'

Grandma Karen, aka Kate Bossi, of New Hampshire, went to the Timberlane Regional School Board meeting to protest their facemask mandate. But she did so in such a way that she guaranteed that her voice would not be heard - she refused to wear a mask as required to enter the meeting room. Then, in true Karen fashion, she whined about it and tried to play the victim:

“You are violating my rights right now. You are remiss,” Bossi told Sgt. Alec Porter as she was being arrested. “Come on Sgt. Porter, you know this is wrong what they’re doing to our kids,” one man shouted during the arrest. “Are you seriously doing this you guys. This is law enforcement. You’re not enforcing laws, you’re enforcing policy. That doesn’t matter,” Wydola told officers. Wydola said that before the arrest her mother “didn’t really have any interaction with the officer. She just walked into the building, and when they realized that she had come into the auditorium they followed her in here.” She said her mother was the first unmasked person to walk into the building.

At her age, one would think that she would already understand that if she had played by the rules and presented her argument in a clear and concise way, her voice could have had much more impact than her attention-seeking temper tantrum did. All it earned her was a Disorderly Conduct citation and a pair of lovely stainless steel bracelets.

But stupidity doesn't weaken with age, I guess.

The saddest part is that Bossi is a Sunday School teacher and many of her kids were present for the meeting. The church needs to take a close look at what she is really teaching those kids.

To top it off, another maskhole who sits on the board, introduced a resolution to end the facemask mandate. It failed because no one would even second the motion.