Louisiana GOPer: People Should Talk About The Good Parts Of Slavery, Too!

The GOP lawmaker tried to give examples of how he would like to see the state’s teachers discuss slavery.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
This Republican rep went viral yesterday for his attempt to explain how Louisiana teachers should handle talking about slavery. Via the Washington Post:

When a Louisiana lawmaker questioned state Rep. Ray Garofalo Jr. (R) during a House committee meeting on Tuesday over his bill that would ban schools and colleges from teaching “divisive concepts” about race and sex, Garofalo Jr. mentioned he didn’t “want to say anything I shouldn’t say.”

Moments later, though, the chamber erupted when the GOP lawmaker tried to give examples of how he would like to see the state’s teachers discuss slavery.

“If you are having a discussion on whatever the case may be, on slavery, then you can talk about everything dealing with slavery: the good, the bad, the ugly,” Garofalo Jr. said.

“There is no good to slavery though,” Rep. Stephanie Hilferty (R) swiftly replied before the House burst into laughter.

Garofalo Jr. did take back the comment, saying he didn't mean to imply that. But it was too late. The internet did what the internet does.

