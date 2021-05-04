Politics
NOLA Republican Defends Slavery: 'Slaves Loved Their Masters!'

The president of the Woman's Republican Club of New Orleans this week defended a lawmaker from her party who believes that schools should teach the "good" of slavery.
In a post to Facebook on Sunday, Martha Huckabay -- a former delegate for Donald Trump -- lashed out at a CNN segment which criticized Louisiana state Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-LA), who said that children should learn "about everything dealing with slavery, the good, the bad, the ugly."

Huckabay took issue with GOP state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty after she criticized Garofalo.

"You are right Stephanie Hilferty 'none of us were around when slavery occurred,'" Huckabay wrote. "Slavery goes all they way back to biblical times, and if you've read your Bible, you would know that many of the slaves loved their masters, and their masters loved them, and took very good care of them, and their families."

She continued: "The question he should have pushed back her way was was their [sic] marriages in slavery? Were families and precious babies born (and I am talking about LIFE itself) into or out of slavery? Were slave owners ever known to be 'GOOD' to their slaves? Were slaves ever known to LOVE their masters?"

Huckabay went on to suggest "that some slaves never wanted to leave theIr plantation because it had become their home."

"We need to STOP allowing liberals 🙄 that have been indoctrinated through marxisum [sic] run our House and Senate," she added. "These people do not see threw [sic] clear lenses. Their views are scued [sic] and very one sided. Slavery has been around since before Jesus Christ came to take away the sins of the world. Today's 'slavery' topic is a leftist trap! It is neither true nor based on real facts."

