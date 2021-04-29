Politics
Lunatic Mike Lindell Says God Booked Him On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Thursday that God is responsible for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
During an interview with OAN, the CEO celebrated the fact that Jimmy Kimmel Live! had shared his entire appearance on YouTube.

Lindell acknowledged that YouTube has been known for removing false information about the 2020 election.

"And it didn't get banned!" Lindell exclaimed. "You know, talking about [voting] machines and we even dipped into vaccines. You know, things you can't talk about now."

"It's amazing," he continued. "You know, to me it was a divine appointment. You know, God has got his hand in all this. And we're going to look back. I really think it's like a turning point."Lindell suggested that the current chain of events would results in former President Donald Trump returning to the White House this year.

"All these things had to happen just the way they've been going down," he insisted. "The timing is perfect, I mean, right now. Everything is going perfect."

