Newsmax' Greg Kelly Congratulates Ted Cruz For Hiring Comedian Blaire Erskine

I’m not sure why @SenTedCruz has a @blaireerskine handling his COMMS DEPARTMENT. Not Good at staying On Message! She’s definitely “OVER HER SKIS” as they say in the BELTWAY. But she’s “Good People”—even GOT HITCHED I’m told at TRUMP DISNEY WORLD. Welcome Aboard Blaire! — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 16, 2021

A couple of months ago Blaire Erskine put out the satirical video as the Director of Communications for Senator Ted Cruz, after his aborted Cancun fiasco. It was funny as hell, of course. Well, it turns out that Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly just got around to seeing it, and well, you judge whether he's making a joke or not. My guess is he isn't.

The Internet weighed in.

One of these accounts is satire... I’m not sure which any more. — Tom (@TomBalawejder) April 16, 2021

As did Blaire herself.

OH MY GOD https://t.co/calFehwiUm — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) April 16, 2021