Photoshop Of Ernst's 'Liberal Fantasy Island' Goes Viral

Joni Ernst and her Senate staff thought it would be a great idea to portray the Democrat's "agenda" -- some of which she obviously made up -- as a "Liberal Fantasy Island" complete with a placard to illustrate her speech.
Bad idea, Joni.
The agenda items she listed as "liberal fantasies" were
• Defunding Police
• Abolishing Ice
• Green New Deal
• Supreme Court Packing
• D.C. Statehood
Don't threaten me with a good time, Senator!
But the win of the day came from a talented photoshopper, Keaton Patti, who altered Joni's placard to include "banning lasagna" and "sex blimps."
Several tweeters thought this was the real thing, and I can't blame them given the lack of cogent thinking on the Right.
And many want to make a double rock album out of the Sex Blimp/Lasagna concepts.