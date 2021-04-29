Photoshop Of Ernst's 'Liberal Fantasy Island' Goes Viral

Joni Ernst and her Senate staff thought it would be a great idea to portray the Democrat's "agenda" -- some of which she obviously made up -- as a "Liberal Fantasy Island" complete with a placard to illustrate her speech.

Bad idea, Joni.

The agenda items she listed as "liberal fantasies" were

• Defunding Police

• Abolishing Ice

• Green New Deal

• Supreme Court Packing

• D.C. Statehood

Don't threaten me with a good time, Senator!

But the win of the day came from a talented photoshopper, Keaton Patti, who altered Joni's placard to include "banning lasagna" and "sex blimps."

wtf even are some of these??????? pic.twitter.com/cRpp1qFkXR — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) April 28, 2021

Several tweeters thought this was the real thing, and I can't blame them given the lack of cogent thinking on the Right.

Wait is this a real thing or a joke I cannot even tell anymore these days — Devin (@NalgeneGuy) April 28, 2021

Thank you.

The fact that I was only 70% sure this was parody tells you everything about Republicans these days — Yârs Trüly🍥 (@AlbinoRhino777) April 28, 2021

And many want to make a double rock album out of the Sex Blimp/Lasagna concepts.