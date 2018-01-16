Rural Iowans Laugh At Joni Ernst's 'Defense' Of Trump

Joni Ernst gets credit for actually traveling her state and meeting face-to-face with her constituents. My Republican Congressman, Rodney Davis of IL-13, doesn't "believe" in town halls. Yeah.

But she can't have expected that her comments would lead to derisive laughter right there in the middle of rural Iowa.

Ernst was asked her opinion of Donald Trump's latest total embarrassment, the "shithole" comment on immigration. She tried to sidestep the issue while insisting that many countries appreciated their "relationship" with Donald Trump.

Asked for specific countries, Ernst declared, "Norway!"

Hilarity ensued.

PS. Red Oak Iowa has a population of 5,476 and their IA-3 Congressional district leans Republican.

Joni Ernst is up for re-election in 2020, just in time to ride Donald Trump's coattails.

She also caught some groans for saying Trump was "brash, not racist" in Boone, Iowa.

Keep up that Party vs. Country "balance," Joni!