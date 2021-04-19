Pirro: 'No Time For Sympathy' For Cop Shooting Victims

Don't tell Jeanine "Wine Box" Pirro to feel sympathy for black kids shot by cops.
On this weekend's "The Five" Pirro shouted down others on the panel over the shooting of Adam Toledo, 13, by Chicago Police.
"But don't tell me in the middle of the night at three in the morning after shots are fired, a kid's got a gun, we're supposed to worry about whether or not he is psychologically Impaired or he's 13 years old. He is a criminal. This is a war. This is not the time to feel sorry for anybody. Stay off the streets and stay out of the gangs and put the guns down, and you won't have this problem."
So apparently anyone out on the streets at night-time with a gun is a criminal? But Kyle Rittenhouse not so much, right?
I guess Jeanine is figuring if the Dominion lawsuit against her leaves her penniless and jobless, she can always go back to convention speeches for the NRA?
Don't expect "sympathy" from us, fascist.
h/t Media Matters