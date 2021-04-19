Pirro: 'No Time For Sympathy' For Cop Shooting Victims

Don't tell Jeanine "Wine Box" Pirro to feel sympathy for black kids shot by cops.

On this weekend's "The Five" Pirro shouted down others on the panel over the shooting of Adam Toledo, 13, by Chicago Police.

"But don't tell me in the middle of the night at three in the morning after shots are fired, a kid's got a gun, we're supposed to worry about whether or not he is psychologically Impaired or he's 13 years old. He is a criminal. This is a war. This is not the time to feel sorry for anybody. Stay off the streets and stay out of the gangs and put the guns down, and you won't have this problem."

So apparently anyone out on the streets at night-time with a gun is a criminal? But Kyle Rittenhouse not so much, right?

And yet.. “Fox News host Jeanine Pirro called Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wis., “innocent” and “demonized”

~from Newsbreak~

Seriously? pic.twitter.com/ozQ1CXAsGn — cindy_momo’4 (@cindymomo4) April 16, 2021

I guess Jeanine is figuring if the Dominion lawsuit against her leaves her penniless and jobless, she can always go back to convention speeches for the NRA?

Why does Jeanine Pirro think common sense gun laws, that a majority of the country is in favor of, are a peril of the country becoming a fascist state? Prolly because she loves her NRA speaker fees more than she loves her eighth glass of wine. pic.twitter.com/cJ24ViCwy0 — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 11, 2021

Don't expect "sympathy" from us, fascist.

Dominion's letter to Fox alleges that even after Tucker Carlson's realization that Sidney Powell "was playing Fox's viewers" and had "no evidence," Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, and Maria Bartiromo all "repeated demonstrably false accusations." pic.twitter.com/MKrw0GlmaB — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) December 24, 2020

