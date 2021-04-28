President Biden Will Unveil Massive Economic Recovery Plan For American Families

You can't say Joe Biden's not thinking big. Of course, these are proposals and have to make it past the Senate, but he's certainly not looking for small, incremental change. If he can get these passed, his American Families Plan will change the country in an exciting wayVia the Washington Post:

Biden’s plan proposes a suite of domestic policies that would collectively represent a marked change in how Americans interact with the federal government. The White House says its proposal would provide every American with two years of tuition-free community college; prekindergarten for all 3- and 4-year-olds; and paid family and medical leave for American workers. Among its sweeping agenda items, the plan also calls for devoting hundreds of billions of dollars to fighting child poverty and ensuring affordable child care nationwide.

To pay for these initiatives, White House officials are also proposing $1.5 trillion in tax hikes aimed primarily at increasing the amount paid by wealthy Americans and investors. The White House aims to raise money through a sizable increase in enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service, as well as approximately doubling the capital gains tax rate for those earning more than $1 million per year — a measure that would apply to a small fraction of Americans but is likely to face resistance on Capitol Hill.