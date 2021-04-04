Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning TV line-up, plus a playful pooch in Russia!
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Image from: Twitter screenshot

Okay, even dogs are against freedom of the press in Russia?

SILLY BOI COME BACK HERE FIDO!!! Microphones are expensive!

And, not for nothing, but that weather lady can run! LOLOLZ

**************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Yahoo!News:

ABC “This Week”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Sarah Isgur and Yvette Simpson.

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: NEC Director Brian Deese … Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) … Michael Osterholm. Panel: Doug Heye, Kristin Soltis Anderson and Juan Williams. Power Player: Barry Black.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Philonise Floyd … Benjamin Crump … Martin Luther King III … Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) … Maya MacGuineas … Andrea Jenkins … David Henderson.

CBS “Face the Nation”: CEA Chair Cecilia Rouse … Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) … Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez … Seth Berkley … Norma Pimentel … Scott Gottlieb.

CNN “State of the Union”: Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

CNN “Inside Politics”: Lauren Fox, Ryan Lizza and Catherine Rampell … Ken Frazier … Ken Chenault … Kizzmekia Corbett.

NBC “Meet The Press”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) … Michael Osterholm. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, María Teresa Kumar, Rich Lowry and Amy Walter.

What's on your agenda this morning? I'm guessing it isn't playing fetch with expensive TV equipment with your golden retriever?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team