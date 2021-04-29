Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Loses Twitter War With Trevor Noah

Comedy Central host Trevor Noah on Wednesday fired back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after he attacked the comedian on Twitter.
During his Tuesday Daily Show program, Noah highlighted the fact that a newly release U.S. Census reports suggests that New York will lose a House seat, while Texas will gain two seats.
"This is really unfortunate for New York state because it means that one of its congressional districts disappears," Noah explained.
Cruz responded by mocking Noah on Twitter.
"Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are," Cruz wrote. "Doesn't understand why people like freedom."
Noah fired back by reminding Cruz that he had recently fled Texas for Cancun during a massive winter storm that caused power outages in much of the state.
"Not sure I'd be using the words 'fleeing' and 'Texas' in the same sentence, Senator Cancun," Noah quipped.
Commenters pointed out that Cruz was playing with fire by arguing with a comedian.
Read some of the comments below.