Tucker Does His Job: Revisionism Of QAnon Insurrection

The Fox News white power hour leader spent over 10 minutes lamenting the treatment of those arrested during the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, making believe it was just a bunch of older white people from the wrong zip code hanging out.

Carlson complained that for 90 days these traitors are still in a terrible jail in D.C.

“A mob of older people from unfashionable zip codes somehow made it all the way to Washington D.C., probably by bus. They wandered freely through the Capitol like it was their building or something," Carlson said.

He continued, "They didn’t have guns, but a lot of them had extremely dangerous ideas. They talked about the Constitution, and something called their rights. Some of them made openly seditious claims. They insisted, for example, that the last election was not entirely fair."

Carlson then claimed the violence they perpetrated was a contrived event by the media because like Chewbacca, they were just hanging around.

Aidan McLaughlin writes this about Carlson's revisionist history, "The violence at the Capitol killed five people. In addition, two police officers committed suicide afterward. More than 100 police officers were wounded. One reportedly lost an eye, another lost a finger, and others sustained brain injuries."

Carlson, Fox News, and the entire conservative media empire are trying to revise history, rewrite truth, and claim that nothing much really happened on January 6th, except that the elites are upset.

Qonservatives refuse to play video of what actually happened during the insurrection, of Capitol police screaming while being crushed, or the hunting of Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence.

Of course they do, because that's what actually happened. Rewriting history to turn their villains into heroes is the job.