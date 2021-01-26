Tucker Carlson Defends QAnon

Monday night, Tucker Carlson went on a rant about how the Democratic Party is trying to "control your thinking" because they are denouncing the insane QAnon conspiracies, and nobody is stopping them.

The Fox News host played a series of clips from other cable networks discussing the disaster caused by these conspiracy theory nuts. Trump used QAnon crazies to promote his failed presidency and his crazy voter fraud lies. As long as the QAnons were defending him, Trump was happy to give constant retweets of their preposterous ideas.

Carlson focused on a Tom Friedman quote when he said that QAnon conspiracy theorists were "frightening."

Tucker agreed, "And he's right. but not, as usual, as he thinks."

Tucker claims that society is profoundly "changing right before our eyes" and the proof is in the denouncing of a batsh*t crazy Republican conspiracy theory movement.

"The threat is from an idea. It's called Qanon," Carlson said.

Tucker tells his rubes that if he doesn't defend QAnon, then tyranny will prevail over our democracy.

The Fox News host claimed no one is pushing back against this type of censorship, except him, the leader of the free-thinking thought patrol.

"Almost every one of them joined the mob of sensors, hysterics, and Jacobin destroyers all working on behalf of entrenched power to take total control of everything," Carlson raved.

QAnon is now morphing into the Sovereign Citizen movement and promoting a new conspiracy that Trump will take office on March 4th, because that was inauguration day in 1933, the same year America left the gold standard.

Yeah, defend them from criticism, Tucker. That seems like a righteous cause.

Carlson defends QAnon but omits how our society has repelled the neo-Nazi movement in general and denounced its anti-Semitism loudly.

Where's the outrage, Tucker?

Are Americans wrong for despising Hitler and all he stood for?

Should our kids be taught to "debate" if Hitler was a man "only trying to help the German people" or a genocidal maniac?

Maybe Stalin was justified in murdering millions of his own people.

All opinions matter, even racist and wrong ones? No.

The real threat to our democracy is from men like you who perpetrate fraud on your viewers by cosigning conspiracy theorists like QAnon, which is now morphing into the sovereign citizen movement, all in an effort to appease a narcissistic baby ex-"president" who wanted to be a king.

And of course, it's about ratings. They want the Q's to watch Fox.

Tucker pitches to management: They lost Parler, they have nowhere to go, we must capture them now. We can be the new Q! — Nikola Wright (@WrightNikola) January 26, 2021

And the entire GOP too. They've decided that they need MAGA and Q folks. It's why there is silence on people like Boebert. They'll eventually find out, too late, that the price was too high for what little gains they get. — Miss Roland (@RegalHarvester) January 26, 2021