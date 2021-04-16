Tucker Carlson Equates Biden To Hitler

The leader of the white supremacist movement in America, Fox News' Tucker Carlson claimed Thursday night that America's moving too fast in a direction he categorizes as Nazi Germany or Stalinist Russia.

If anything, fascism and white supremacy took root under TraitorTrump's administration. What we have today is an administration that is trying to help the American people dig out of a pandemic.

But for Tucker that's Nazi Germany.

"Human beings not designed for relentless, abrupt changes to the where they live or the way they think," he said. White human beings, he means.

Carlson gives his abridged version of history which is childish, ridiculous and unserious.

"If you eliminate familiar things overnight, societies fracture, populations tend to explode," Carlson explained. "We've seen that happen. The last Industrial Revolution, in the end, provoked armed revolutions. Hundreds of millions of people died. Germany got Hitler, Eastern Europe got Stalinism, yes we did wind up with antibiotics in the end, you can thank technology for that and we do, but we also got genocide and atomic bombs."

WTF? The steam engine created Hitler? Corporate oligarchs created Hitler, for their own purposes.

Hitler blamed the Jews for many of Germany's economic problems. After getting out of prison, he was able to rally his Nazi party using anti-Semitism as well as anger over the harsh reparations Germany faced after losing World War I.

Then Adolph went about murdering all his political rivals to seize power.

"If you are over 40, you may have trouble recognizing your own country. It's just too unfamiliar," Carlson lamented.

Really?

Somehow the stimulus relief package (ARPA) and a proposed infrastructure and jobs program is changing the country too fast for the new leader of the White Hood Mob to handle.

The pandemic has caused all our lives to be changed at this point.

Carlson whined that all the complaints he receives from the online community calling him bigoted and racist are unfair even though he promotes white supremacy and white nationalism on a daily basis. His show is called Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour for a reason, after all.

Carlson then claimed all this incredible change that's happening to our society only happened in the last three months, as if Congress didn't hand out checks or trans people didn't exist 3 months ago or equality and equity were never issues before January 20, 2021.

"They are changing everything, whether we like it or not. A new language, new values, new biology, new curricula, new social mores and hiring standards and body types. A brand-new national population. And then, because that is still not enough change, a whole new system of government. All of that in three months," he whined.

He's claiming Joe Biden, president for just 3 months, is Adolf Hitler.

Tucker Carlson and those that allow Fox News to run this crap are so desperate to taint Joe Biden that they are inciting a race war. What a piece of sh*t he and his enablers are.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this post.