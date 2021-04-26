Business
VP Harris Helps Nervous Electrical Worker Give A Speech

On a tour of New Hampshire Electrical Cooperative, VP Kamala Harris helped a nervous employee work through his jitters about giving his speech. 'You Are Building Up Our Country!' she encouraged.
After four years of gaslighting and abuse on the national level from the GOP and Traitorous Ex-president, it's almost shocking when we see outward shows of genuine humanity from our top elected officials. Yet, here was Vice President Kamala Harris, encouraging and cheering on a man who got stage fright while he was giving a speech to her and and a crowd that included lots of press.

On Friday, as part of a listening tour on infrastructure, she visited New Hampshire Electric Cooperative. Jeff Bird, an employee, was slated to give a speech explaining what he does there, and what the company does. Understandably, Mr. Bird got pretty nervous once he started speaking, and said so.

“Excuse me, I’m just really nervous," he said. VP Harris was nothing but reassuring. "We need to know what you know, so you just tell us. Because we don’t know what you know. You’re teaching right now," she promised him.

He started again, but found himself flustered once more, and VP Harris did what she does best. Help others do their best. She walked over to him, and said, "This is what you need to know. So all these guys, they may or may not understand what you do, but they need to understand what you do because what you do is so important," she insisted. "You are building up our country. You hear me? I’m serious. You are building up our country. So teach them what you know, cuz they don’t know, and they need to understand it."

This gave him the confidence he needed to continue and finish his speech, earning himself an elbow bump from Madam Vice President. Then, he thanked her, saying, “Thank you for talking me off the ledge.”

VP Harris could have simply said "You're welcome," or "My pleasure," but instead, she said, “You are so good. You are so good. You’re so good,” following up with a private tutorial on public speaking. From Vice President of the United States to Electrical Company Employee. Because that's a thing that happens in this administration.

They lift people up.

