Watch NRA's Wayne LaPierre Try To Kill Helpless Elephant At Point-Blank Range

Obviously, Wayne LaPierre is more comfortable shopping for high-end suits on Rodeo Drive than he is wielding the weapons of death he markets so successfully. What an elite weenie!

Yesterday, the New Yorker broke the story about his 2013 attempt to shoot an elephant in Botswana at point-blank range -- and his guide had to finish off the poor suffering creature. His wife Susan killed "her" elephant with one shot, and was absolutely thrilled to cut off its tail.

The scene was shot for an NRA-sponsored TV show called "Under Wild Skies," but the segment never aired when they realized it would be a PR fiascho. Well, better late than never, Wayne!

Wayne LaPierre's botched elephant "hunt": after his guides brought him to the animal, he shot it four times -- three from point-blank range -- but was unable to kill it. https://t.co/fIY4TIxNTT pic.twitter.com/6BEJdjVbXA — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 27, 2021

Would be almost comical if it weren't so barbaric https://t.co/fIY4TIxNTT pic.twitter.com/V9RHiZtrto — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 27, 2021

They used the elephants' feet to make footstools for their house.



Assholes. — DK (@zeekernal) April 27, 2021

If you've seen elephants mourn their dead, care for and defend their young, greet each other when meeting, and sway to music you can never understand how anyone could kill one for "fun."

These people have no souls. — Judith Pakosinski (@JayPako) April 27, 2021

“Victory,” she says, after following a guide’s suggestion that she cut off part of the elephant’s tail and keep it as a memento. “That’s my elephant tail. Way cool.”

--Susan LaPierre

Video of N.R.A. Chief Wayne LaPierre Shooting an Elephant Draws Criticism https://t.co/DVvqT5QZpK — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) April 28, 2021

I will never, ever understand trophy hunters. They disgust me. What kind of person kills an elephant to make footstools for his living room?