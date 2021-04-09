Entertainment
World Speed Record For Mario Bros. Broken

A gamer just broke the world speed record for finishing Mario Bros. video game.
From Axios email newsletter:

A video game speedrunner (people who try to finish games as fast as possible) cleared the classic Nintendo game "Super Mario Bros." in just 4:54:948 yesterday, just barely breaking the 4:55 barrier that's held up for the past two years, Axios Gaming editor Stephen Totilo reports.

The player, known on Twitch and YouTube as Niftski, nailed every jump, exploited key glitches, and didn't waste any time eating mushrooms or stomping enemies.

If you play the video all the way through, you can hear just how the guy felt about it when he realized what he had just done.

Open thread below...

