The 2020 Election 'Audit' Is The New Benghazi

The 2020 election is the new Benghazi -- even if one "investigation" turns up nothing, the crazies respond by demanding another one:

Georgia is headed for another review of its presidential election results after a judge agreed Friday to unseal more than 145,000 Fulton County absentee ballots.... The latest Georgia review cannot change the election results, which were certified months ago and have already been confirmed by multiple recounts. But the plaintiffs say an examination of ballots would get to the bottom of what they see as suspicious activity by election officials at State Farm Arena in November.... Friday’s decision came in a lawsuit filed by nine plaintiffs, including Garland Favorito, a Fulton resident and self-styled election watchdog.

Favorito is the author of a 2000 book titled Our Nation Betrayed: Mutually Assured Destruction for America, as well as a revised edition published in 2002, Our Nation Betrayed: From Impeachment to Infinite War. When he appeared at a libertarian forum in 2006, the Libertarian Party of Georgia wrote:

Garland Favorito is an independent computer consultant who became concerned about government corruption after viewing and verifying the accuracy of videos about the murders of Vince Foster, Kevin Ives and Don Henry. When he realized that a cover-up of these and other serious crimes were linked to Clinton administrations, he planned and helped organize America's first National Impeachment Town Hall. After the Republican leadership protected Bill Clinton from facing the more serious charges that initiated the impeachment movement, Garland decided to find out why. His remarkable findings are published in his book, Our Nation Betrayed, available from Epic Books.

You know about Vince Foster. The deaths of Kevin Ives and Don Henry are an unsolved mystery:

On August 23, 1987, the bodies of 16-year-old Don Henry and 17-year-old Kevin Ives were hit by a cargo train in Alexander, Arkansas as they lay on the tracks. The train driver attempted to stop and blew the horn, but the momentum of the train carried it over the bodies. It was later discovered during autopsy that Don Henry had been stabbed in the back and Kevin Ives’ skull had been crushed prior to being run over. The deaths were initially ruled an accident, apparently the result of the boys' sleeping deeply on the tracks while intoxicated by marijuana. The parents of the boys insisted on a second autopsy, and after exhumation it was ruled that homicide was likely. Later, another pathologist ruled that Don Henry's shirt showed evidence of a stab wound.

The notorious 1994 videotape The Clinton Chronicles, promoted at the time by Jerry Falwell, claimed that Bill Clinton, the governor of Arkansas at the time, was involved in a coverup of the circumstances surrounding Ives and Henry's deaths.

The second edition of Our Nation Betrayed was, according to the author, "the first published book that questioned the government's version of events that occurred on 9/11." A description of the book at a used-book site says that it "[d]iscusses ... the George W. Bush administration's involvement in pre-9/11 activities" -- whatever that means.

Favorito has questioned voting procedures in Georgia in ways that liberals have; he appeared on Brad Friedman's BradCast in 2017 to discuss election issues in Georgia. He's not a right-wing ideologue.

But he was a Clinton conspiratorialist and a 9/11 truther a generation ago. And now we're going to examine 2020 Georgia ballots because he thinks we should.

