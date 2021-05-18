Politics
Furious Trump Supporter Calls For Arrest Of 'Crooked' Maricopa County Election Officials

'Unhinged rant' and 'Trump supporter' are virtually synonymous these days.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
I have no idea who this clown is but he posted this to social media expressing his frustration with election officials in Maricopa County who have been calling the recount effort in Arizona a farce from the get-go. This MAGA nut is not happy threatening to go down there and arrest them himself, which of course he won't do.

And is it just me or do a lot of Trump supporters have heads shaped like a Butternut Squash?

Source: Raw Story

A supporter of former President Donald Trump is calling for the arrest of election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona for their refusal to overturn the 2020 election.

In a video that he posted of himself, the Trump supporter ranted that Maricopa County officials weren't obeying the wishes of the pro-Trump "audit" of Arizona ballots that's drawn widespread criticism even from many Republicans in the state.

"I call on all people of Arizona to demand everyone to be friggin' arrested!" he fumed. "The board of supervisors should be arrested immediately for not following court orders, for lying, perjury, for suppressing the evidence."

UPDATE: And as a follow-up our obese-MAGA centric social media warrior claims that 120 Generals are ready to take out Biden, real soon.

I assume this MAGAt is referring to these retired Generals and Admirals.

