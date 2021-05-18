Politics
More Than 100 Retired Military Sign Letter By 'Jack Meehoff'

A group of more than 100 retired generals and admirals who have accused President Joe Biden of being a communist have been pranked by a faux flag officer going by the nom de guerre “Rear Adm. Jack Meehoff.”
It probably shouldn't surprise anyone that it was this easy to find over 100 willing knuckleheads from retired brass in the U.S. military who think Joe Biden, of all people, is a communist.

Source: Task & Purpose

If you don’t get the joke, just say the name “Jack Meehoff” aloud. That’s right. You understand now.

Earlier this month, the group Flag Officers 4 America posted an open letter that repeated lies spread by former President Donald Trump and the elected leaders who support his claims that the FBI and Supreme Court ignored “election irregularities” in 2020.

No concrete evidence has emerged suggesting the 2020 election was stolen. Trump’s former Attorney General William Barr said in December there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud and Chris Krebs, Trump’s director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, called the 2020 presidential election “the most secure in U.S. history.”

The myth that the presidential election was stolen led to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. So far, one active-duty Marine major, four service members from the reserve component, and 41 veterans have been charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol, Army Lt. Col. Martin Meiners, a Pentagon spokesman, said on May 13.

