'Retired Seniors Playing Shuffleboard Work More Than Trump'

Someone at the White House is leaking Trump's schedule. The embarrassing timeline was published by Axios.

There never was a phrase called "executive time' before in the presidential lexicon until Trump took office. The so-called president spends so much of his time watching Fox News, doing nothing but fawning over his minions and complaining about his press coverage, that the White House staff started using "executive time" because it looked better than "frittering away the day."

Joe Scarborough noted, "There are seniors playing shuffleboard in Boca, retirement communities who work more than the President of the United States right now."

Elise Jordan added a laugh line to that reaction: "My takeaway reading this was, wow, they really hate their boss."

She continued, "I cannot believe this much private information in such great detail was leaked to a press outlet by a staffer who clearly thinks they work for a huge slacker and they're fed up with it. It just is unprecedented in terms of presidential staff ripping on their boss.'

On this particular story, you won't hear claims of "fake news" ring out from Trump surrogates like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Since Axios published so much detailed information, they can't deny it without promoting the actual story.

We did laugh when Sanders responded to Axios and said, "there is time to allow for a more creative environment that has helped make him the most productive President in modern history.”

Please, you're sitting on your ass watching DVR'd Hannity. pic.twitter.com/aVF4rkp07d — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 6, 2019

C'mon, Sarah. Trump wasn't elected to spends hours upon hours to watch cable news to stroke his ego.