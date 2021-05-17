Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Ali Velshi On Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'The Right To Exist Goes Both Ways'

"Israel needs a new approach to the Palestinians and America needs a new approach to Israel," the MSNBC host said.
By Susie Madrak

As we all know, the media narrative on every Israel-Palestine conflict has been carved in stone for decades. But MSNBC's Ali Velshi may have cracked that with his comments this weekend on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Israel has a right to exist and to defend itself. That’s a fact. The same is true for Palestinians - that point seems to get missed," Velshi said.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC: Palestinians are, at best, third class citizens in the nation of their birth. The Israeli government, on an ongoing basis, declares parcels of land on which Palestinians live to be either of military or archeological importance, causing residents to be evicted. Sometimes there’s a court case, and almost always, the Palestinians lose. Yet months or weeks later, that same “important” land suddenly becomes home to a brand-new Israeli settlement. As more and more Jewish settlers take over land on which Arabs lived, the Occupied West Bank becomes de facto more Israeli and, in the explicit hopes of the Israeli government, more Jewish. This is a long-standing and deliberate attempt to force Arabs - who have lived in that land sometimes for hundreds of years - out. It is an attempt to dilute their presence, because to have Arabs as full participants is, in the opinion of the Israeli government and courts, diluting Israel...

Israel needs a new approach to the Palestinians and America needs a new approach to Israel.

After more than 7 decades of being deprived of land from which they were evicted, Palestinian frustration runs deep. It may be worth going deeper than what you may hear inside your bubble and understanding the depth to which the Palestinian people are subject to Apartheid in their own land, deprived of basic necessities and subject to relentless civil rights violations.

This is not a secret, it is out there for you to see.

So Ali Velshi breaks the silence. And so does John Oliver:

Maybe the U.S. has a lot more at stake here than I know. I'm a blogger, not a national security analyst. But I feel like my brain will explode over news like this, and I don't have to be an expert to understand that doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is insanity.

Tags:
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team