Ali Velshi On Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'The Right To Exist Goes Both Ways'

As we all know, the media narrative on every Israel-Palestine conflict has been carved in stone for decades. But MSNBC's Ali Velshi may have cracked that with his comments this weekend on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"Israel has a right to exist and to defend itself. That’s a fact. The same is true for Palestinians - that point seems to get missed," Velshi said.
Israel needs a new approach to the Palestinians and America needs a new approach to Israel.
After more than 7 decades of being deprived of land from which they were evicted, Palestinian frustration runs deep. It may be worth going deeper than what you may hear inside your bubble and understanding the depth to which the Palestinian people are subject to Apartheid in their own land, deprived of basic necessities and subject to relentless civil rights violations.
This is not a secret, it is out there for you to see.
So Ali Velshi breaks the silence. And so does John Oliver:
Maybe the U.S. has a lot more at stake here than I know. I'm a blogger, not a national security analyst. But I feel like my brain will explode over news like this, and I don't have to be an expert to understand that doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is insanity.