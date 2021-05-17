Ali Velshi On Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'The Right To Exist Goes Both Ways'

As we all know, the media narrative on every Israel-Palestine conflict has been carved in stone for decades. But MSNBC's Ali Velshi may have cracked that with his comments this weekend on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Israel has a right to exist and to defend itself. That’s a fact. The same is true for Palestinians - that point seems to get missed," Velshi said.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC: Palestinians are, at best, third class citizens in the nation of their birth. The Israeli government, on an ongoing basis, declares parcels of land on which Palestinians live to be either of military or archeological importance, causing residents to be evicted. Sometimes there’s a court case, and almost always, the Palestinians lose. Yet months or weeks later, that same “important” land suddenly becomes home to a brand-new Israeli settlement. As more and more Jewish settlers take over land on which Arabs lived, the Occupied West Bank becomes de facto more Israeli and, in the explicit hopes of the Israeli government, more Jewish. This is a long-standing and deliberate attempt to force Arabs - who have lived in that land sometimes for hundreds of years - out. It is an attempt to dilute their presence, because to have Arabs as full participants is, in the opinion of the Israeli government and courts, diluting Israel... Israel needs a new approach to the Palestinians and America needs a new approach to Israel. After more than 7 decades of being deprived of land from which they were evicted, Palestinian frustration runs deep. It may be worth going deeper than what you may hear inside your bubble and understanding the depth to which the Palestinian people are subject to Apartheid in their own land, deprived of basic necessities and subject to relentless civil rights violations. This is not a secret, it is out there for you to see.

So Ali Velshi breaks the silence. And so does John Oliver:

By far, the most scathing critic of Israel I have I ever seen. It’s happening.

The dam is cracking. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/4MyKsQw0gY — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) May 17, 2021

Maybe the U.S. has a lot more at stake here than I know. I'm a blogger, not a national security analyst. But I feel like my brain will explode over news like this, and I don't have to be an expert to understand that doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is insanity.

Analysis: Biden administration approves $735 million weapons sale to Israel, raising red flags for some House Democrats https://t.co/s31SytlGpE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 17, 2021

Palestine remains occupied by Israeli forces, Israeli settlements continue to expand unabated, & the Israeli govt does not seem to recognize the right of Palestine to exist. To stop this cycle of violence—we must demand justice for Palestine.



My latest: https://t.co/iTmfgawQs9 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 17, 2021