WATCH: Ali Velshi Goes Off-Script On Trump's Use Of 'Snake' At CPAC

By Frances Langum
So President Stupid hauled out an old favorite at CPAC this morning:

And Ali Velshi has had it with Trump's hypocritical racism:

[Transcript]

STEPHANIE RUHLE: The president took the time of the country... a week ago, teenagers were massacred. He took, what was it, five or seven minutes to tell the story of a snake.

ALI VELSHI: The snake, by the way, is the immigrant. For those of you who didn't think being called coming from a shithole country was not bad enough. I am an immigrant, and I was happy for you to take me into a silk bosom or whatever it was. It's nonsense. That kind of talk about immigration is offensive nonsense. I'm not saying that as a journalist and MSNBC employee. I'm saying it as an immigrant, who is a citizen of America. It is offensive nonsense.

RUHLE: President Trump, whose ancestors are immigrants, whose current wife is an immigrant, whose first wife is an immigrant.

VELSHI: ...Whose current wife's parents are benefitting from the so-called "chain migration." it's just ludicrous stuff.


