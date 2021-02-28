Velshi Goes On A Tear About Trump Speaking At CPAC Tonight

Ali Velshi summed up the angst of most sane folks in this nation, as we prepare for the Fascist Golfer's return to the national political scene, as headliner for the clown show that is CPAC. Not just angst, though. Angst, disgust, and fury.

Velshi introduced the topic of the Former Guy with descriptors like "ex-president," "Capitol riot inciter," "agitator," "seditionist," "former president," and "evicted," without ever saying his name. Describing the conference, Velshi used words like "haven for lies," "conspiracy theories," "cesspool," "bigotry," and "hatred." Admitting it would be funny if it weren't terrifying (because people actually believe this sludge,) he showed a clip of the Suer of Twitter Cows, Devin Nunes, telling the CPAC audience that it was actually the likes of Barack Obama that initiated the "steal" of the 2020 election.

I mean, sounds reasonable to me, but Ali Velshi was unconvinced.

"Yeah. Sure. It was Obama," Velshi scoffed. "This is exactly the type of lie-filled garbage that prompted legions of trump followers to storm the capitol with insurrection on their minds and in their hearts on January 6."

He quoted the New York Times, which wrote that CPAC "has evolved from a family reunion of Republican libertarians, social conservatives and a hawkish foreign policy establishment into Trump-chella." Velshi then got to the root of the infuriating matter. Look at what is happening inside a real administration. One where work gets done, and the person at the top truly cares.

"If you look to the split screen of American politics, while the cult-like worship of the loser of the 2020 election is going on on one side, on the other side, President Joe Biden remains laser focused on eradicating the coronavirus pandemic that his inept predecessor for months treated as a personal inconvenience when he was commander in chief," Velshi said. Drawing the contrast every citizen needs to see, he said, "Biden, instead, is putting all his energy into ramping up vaccinations, and delivering much-needed aid to millions of Americans through his COVID rescue package, which is now headed to the Senate, after getting approval in the House."

Then Ali Velshi played a clip of a leader who speaks in full sentences, who articulates specific goals he sets for government to reach in order to help Americans feed their families and stay in their homes, regardless of political affiliation or economic strata. A president who wants to see children back in schools, but safely. A chief executive wants local governments to have the money they need. ALL local governments, not just the ones led by Democrats.

After showing viewers a clip of President Joe Biden, Velshi said, "quite a contrast in leadership styles, one for the people he was elected to serve, the former continuing to be all about himself." And yet, to which person do you think Congressional Republicans will swear fealty?