Republican Voters Support Biden's American Rescue Act. Why Don't Their Politicians?

Since Joe Biden took office on January 20th, and proposed a sweeping 1.9T COVID relief bill, almost all of the national polling on this proposal has been widely popular amongst ALL voters. National polling proves it.

A new poll from Navigator Research shows that 73% of Americans support President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, including 53% of Republicans. The poll also found that more than half of Americans approve of how Biden is handling the economy, including nearly a third who strongly approve.

"Navigator found that "The majority of Americans – including 50% of Republicans – cite the stimulus payments for working families as the most convincing reason to pass the stimulus package."

"The Navigator poll is just the latest evidence that the American Rescue Plan has bipartisan support. Findings in a CBS poll showed 83% of Americans support for the plan, a recent Quinnipiac poll showed that 68% of Americans also approve of the plan, and new survey from CNBC showed 63% of small business owners support President Biden's American Rescue Plan. This latest poll from Navigator also follows the endorsement of more than 400 more bipartisan mayors across the nation."

This Navigator poll echoes the concerns of the majority of American's and a long list of economists and economic organizations urging the benefits of immediate relief including Brookings, Moody’s Analytics, and the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. And a Reuters survey of dozens of economists found that over 90% believed that it would “boost the economy significantly.”

In Eric Bohlert's Press Run (please subscribe) he notes how much Republican legislators outside of Congress support the efforts to get much needed help to their states as well:

To many Republicans at city halls and statehouses across the country, the relief package looks very different. Instead of the “blue-state bailout” derided by GOP lawmakers, Republican mayors and governors say they see badly needed federal aid to keep police on the beat, to prevent battered Main Street businesses from going under and to help care for the growing ranks of the homeless and the hungry. Actually, the entire GOP is not opposed to the Covid relief package, just those serving in Congress. As the Washington Post reported this week , Republican officials across the country at the state and local level urgently want the Democratic stimulus bill to become law: The media loves to worship at the altar of unity when a Democrat sits in the Oval Office. They did with Obama, and then they hit the snooze button when Trump tried to take away healthcare from millions of Americans via a party-line vote, and rewrote U.S. tax laws the exact same way.

Republican voters across the country eagerly support Biden’s Covid relief bill. Today’s news coverage ought to revolve around why the GOP is so out of touch with its base.

Newsweek also reports:

A 53 percent majority of Republicans support passing Biden's entire stimulus plan, with 50 percent citing the direct payments as the most convincing reason to support the plan, according to a survey that Democratic polling organization Navigator Research released on Thursday. A February 3 poll from Quinnipiac University, which is nonpartisan, found that 64 percent of Republicans supported the $1,400 checks while 37 percent supported the larger stimulus package.

Yet if you watch Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax (God forbid), OANN, the 700 Club, etc., and read much of what's in the Washington Examiner, the Federalist, and every other conservative outlet, you'd think the entire nation hates it.

Suddenly, without a Republican president, they're back to being a deficit scolds, and it's business as usual for conservatives.

Late Friday, the House passed the package without a single republican vote.

The bill includes a $1,400 direct payment to individuals earning less than $75,000 or for couples earning below $150,000. It extends federal unemployment benefits through August. It provides an additional $50 billion to speed the delivery of vaccines as well as create a national strategy for testing and case tracing. Another $200 billion goes to schools to assist in returning students to the classroom safely. It also includes $350 billion for state, tribal, and local governments, which have seen a huge revenue drop over the last year, at the same time there was an increased need for government assistance. And the bill preserves a measure that increases federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Democrats now have been given a gift from these cretins when the 2022 midterms come upon us, and they have this divisive issue to run on. "If Republican don't want to help you when you are suffering through a worldwide health disaster, then what are they doing in Congress?"

Oh, I know. They are there to pledge fealty to Trump and that's it.

Democrats should have no fear as they move forward on all legislation. They should shrug off any complaints from Beltway media, since Republicans have no interest in unifying the country, or even passing legislation that helps the entirety of the working class.