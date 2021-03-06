Politics
BREAKING: Senate Passes Biden's COVID Relief Bill: 50-49

A strictly party line vote didn't stop Democrats and Joe Biden from keeping the promise to deliver COVID relief to suffering Americans.
By Aliza Worthington
Americans will receive an additional $1,400 check, and $300 monthly income through October if they qualify for relief under the bill that passed today in the Senate.

Senator Leahy announced passage of the bill, 50-49, along strict party lines. Every Democrat present voted Yes, every Republican voted No.

According to the AP:

The bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits, and vast piles of spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, states and cities, schools and ailing industries, along with tax breaks to help lower-earning people, families with children and consumers buying health insurance.
[...]
Under their compromise, $300 weekly emergency unemployment checks — on top of regular state benefits — would be renewed, with a final payment made Oct. 6. There would also be tax breaks on some of those payments, helping people the pandemic abruptly tossed out of jobs and risked tax penalties on the benefits.

It doesn't travel next to Pres. Biden's desk, though...it goes back to the House. Still, it's in good hands.

The GOP continues to be complete and total trash.

I hope upon hope these GOP senators who voted "No" are forced to answer to their constituents, who are desperate for this relief, about WHY they are happy to see them suffer, when just months ago these same senators voted YES on the former guy's COVID relief bill.

