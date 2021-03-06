BREAKING: Senate Passes Biden's COVID Relief Bill: 50-49

Americans will receive an additional $1,400 check, and $300 monthly income through October if they qualify for relief under the bill that passed today in the Senate.

Senator Leahy announced passage of the bill, 50-49, along strict party lines. Every Democrat present voted Yes, every Republican voted No.

Leahy announces the Covid relief bill has passed, and a round of applause ensues pic.twitter.com/3N4JO4WWdH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2021

According to the AP:

The bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits, and vast piles of spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, states and cities, schools and ailing industries, along with tax breaks to help lower-earning people, families with children and consumers buying health insurance.

Under their compromise, $300 weekly emergency unemployment checks — on top of regular state benefits — would be renewed, with a final payment made Oct. 6. There would also be tax breaks on some of those payments, helping people the pandemic abruptly tossed out of jobs and risked tax penalties on the benefits.

The American Rescue Plan has PASSED.



Democrats promised:



Shots in people’s arms

Money in people’s pockets

Children in schools

Workers in jobs



We’re following through on that promise. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 6, 2021

It doesn't travel next to Pres. Biden's desk, though...it goes back to the House. Still, it's in good hands.

The Covid relief bill now moves to the House, which can either pass it as-is, as amended, or try to amend it which would put the bill into conference. The ball heads back to @SpeakerPelosi’s court. She’s been through this a few good times including on Obamacare. — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 6, 2021

The GOP continues to be complete and total trash.

NOTE: A relief bill with 75% public approval in the middle of a deadly pandemic did not receive a single Republican vote in the House or Senate https://t.co/GvwRHXlSyg — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 6, 2021

I hope upon hope these GOP senators who voted "No" are forced to answer to their constituents, who are desperate for this relief, about WHY they are happy to see them suffer, when just months ago these same senators voted YES on the former guy's COVID relief bill.