Andrew Giuliani Seems Super Nervous

Let's just use super-lawyer Lawrence Tribe's tweets as a brief review of what's going on with Rudy Giuliani right now:
And the OTHER former-Trump lawyer whose apartment was raided by the feds is SURE Rudy will flip on Donald to keep his "America's Mayor" buttocks outta prison.
So Erin Burnett asked Andrew "hey I booked sports teams at the Trump White House, real job, I swear" Giuliani if his dad would flip on Trump.
"I can’t believe I’m answering something from Michael Cohen. I mean.. [nervous laugh, blink blink blink] No. He has... There is... I don’t really know how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical..."
NOT theoretically Andrew your dad is in huge legal trouble. And maybe you should stick to Newsmax for your "media" appearances.