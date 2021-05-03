Andrew Giuliani Seems Super Nervous

Let's just use super-lawyer Lawrence Tribe's tweets as a brief review of what's going on with Rudy Giuliani right now:

Did Russia pay Rudy illegally as an unregistered foreign agent to lobby Trump to fire US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, a thorn in Putin’s side? The electronic devices seized by FBI on April 28 from Rudy’s apartment with AG Garland’s approval may contain the answer. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 28, 2021

P. Manafort and K. Kilimnik are linked at the hip in stealing the White House for Trump back in 2016. The warrant for Giuliani’s evidence of Putin’s bribe to get him to press Trump to fire Putin enemy M. Yovanovitch could help unravel the whole treasonous scheme. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 28, 2021

Was Rudy doing Putin’s bidding or Trump’s — or his own — when he illegally took Russian rubles to lobby Trump to fire our Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch to hurt Hunter and thus Joe Biden, injure Zelensky, and line his own ample pockets? O what a tangled web we weave! — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 28, 2021

And the OTHER former-Trump lawyer whose apartment was raided by the feds is SURE Rudy will flip on Donald to keep his "America's Mayor" buttocks outta prison.

Michael Cohen: "I think Donald understands that Rudy will provide whatever information that he has to the SDNY because Rudy has no interest in going to prison." pic.twitter.com/K2M7QH5fEJ — The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2021

So Erin Burnett asked Andrew "hey I booked sports teams at the Trump White House, real job, I swear" Giuliani if his dad would flip on Trump.

"I can’t believe I’m answering something from Michael Cohen. I mean.. [nervous laugh, blink blink blink] No. He has... There is... I don’t really know how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical..."

NOT theoretically Andrew your dad is in huge legal trouble. And maybe you should stick to Newsmax for your "media" appearances.

h/t @acyn