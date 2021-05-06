Politics
Colorado State Rep Calls Another ‘Buckwheat’ During Session

Republican Rep. Richard Holtorf replied after being interrupted, "I'm getting there -- don't worry, Buckwheat, I'm getting there," It did not go over well.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Holtorf called it an "endearing term, by the way," but who has a history of making offensive and misogynistic statements. He later "apologized," saying:

“I think we all need to consider what we do here and how we address and talk to each other,” Holtorf said on the House floor. “I think that we all have to do better. I will start with me. I think we have to respect each other. We have to respect people’s time here and listen and be good people and not try to have confrontations across this chamber.

“I apologize if I’ve offended anybody in anyway. It is not my intent, ladies and gentlemen. If anyone would like to talk to me afterwards, I’d be more than happy to visit with them.”

And if you believe that's sincerity I have a bridge with your name on it at a low, low price.

Source: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado state representative is drawing fire after referring to a colleague as “Buckwheat” during the House session Wednesday morning.

Rep. Richard Holtorf, a Republican who represents the northeastern part of Colorado, was speaking to the House. He was talking about military rules of engagement and the law of proportionality, when he apparently responded to another legislator and said, “I’m getting there. Don’t worry Buckwheat. I’m getting there.”

A moment later Holtorf said, “That’s an endearing term, by the way.”

Holtorf then got into a back-and-forth with Rep. Tom Sullivan.

In February, Holtorf told Sullivan, whose son was murdered in the Aurora movie theater shooting, “You have to let go.”

It’s unclear who Holtorf directed the “Buckwheat” comment to.

A local news report.

And a Democrat who did not take kindly to Holtorf's words.

