Even Fox News Can't Justify Ron DeSantis' Stupid Social Media Stunt

Even Fox News can't justify Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' stupid idea to suck up to TraitorTrump. On Tuesday's Outnumbered, their own legal eagles shredded the legitimacy of such a move.

If you missed it, DeSantis signed a law that is plainly unconstitutional, overriding social media companies' decisions to ban Cheato from their platforms. should he choose to run for office again. This ridiculous and cynical play for Trump's love and affection comes on the heels of news that Trump's little blog isn't doing very well in the traffic department.

Lawyer and former Raiders cheerleader Emily Compagno was blunt: Federal law trumps state law in this instance, and there is a first amendment argument to be made as well. She pointed out that the Florida legislature acknowledged that they were "essentially passing something which they had a strong feeling would likely be found unconstitutional."

In the debate they acknowledged they would lose in court, and the burden would fall on Florida taxpayers.

Wow, you'd think those would all be reasons not to pass such a stupid law. When Fox News can't defend it, is it really worth doing?

On the other hand, Townhall.com political editor Guy Benson thinks it's all "smart politics" for DeSantis but clearly not constitutional. And there's more. "I would also say there are questions about what the role of government is when it comes to regulating private enterprise," says Guy.

OH, well. There we go. The dilemma, right? On the one hand, Fox cheers all attempts to fluff Trump, but now they've got a problem, because they can't cheer the heavy-handedness of government on private enterprise and still be Fox News.

In other words, all of this is a stunt to make TraitorTrump feel loved. Fox News knows it, DeSantis knows it, and so does anyone with half a brain. And yet, it is the law in Florida.