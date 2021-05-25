DeSantis Signs Bill Restoring TraitorTrump To Social Media If He Runs

Trump suck-up Ron DeSantis signed a bill in Florida Monday that aims to punish Twitter and Facebook for booting off his capo.

Today, Floridians are being guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley power grab on speech, thought, and content. We the people are standing up to tech totalitarianism with the signing of Florida’s Big Tech Bill. https://t.co/cDewFJiEPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 24, 2021

The legislation bars social media platforms from suspending political candidates while they're running for office. It's not hard to figure out that Ron DeSantis really, really wants Trump to like him.

The law is probably unconstitutional, and will almost certainly be overturned. But it will make a certain Orange Cheeto happy, and that's all that counts, amirite? And if Florida voters are okay with the time and money expended on these theatrical bills their legislators churn out instead of helping them, well, who am I to complain?

Today the Florida GOP enacted a law to punish Twitter, FB etc from banning white nationalists, Anti-Muslim bigots and anti-Semites. Not surprising given who makes up today's GOP — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 24, 2021

Florida barred Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe from fundraising due to a criminal conviction.



Today he shared the stage with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while signing the #MAGA Trump Social Media Protection Bill.#DeathSantis is as crooked as they come & he needs to go! pic.twitter.com/P7kj0jZpRe — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@EricHaftelLive) May 25, 2021

This bill for now is purely performative. As much as he might want to, @RonDeSantisFL can’t dictate who @twitter, @Facebook or any other private company allows on their platforms. But this bill is a calling card for the kind of autocracy Trump and his acolytes like DeSantis want. https://t.co/u4hiMpVpU4 — Joy-Ann (Democracy Fan) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 25, 2021

I don’t like the Florida social media law that Governor DeSantis just signed. It’s a bad idea, parts of it are almost certainly illegal and unenforceable, and it has an absurd special-interest carve-out for Disney. https://t.co/jB9Gj95hE1 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 25, 2021