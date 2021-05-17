Media Bites
Of Course Anti-Mask School Nurse Gets Fox And Friends' Attention

Fox News' war on the CDC continues by hosting conspiracy theorists...
By John Amato
Fox News is still doing battle with the CDC over vaccinations and mask mandates at the detriment of the health and safety of the American people.

This was highlighted on Fox and Friends this morning when they featured a New Jersey school nurse, Erin Pein, who was suspended for refusing to wear a mask and claimed it's "child abuse" and they don't protect kids from COVID.

"Stephanie Silvera, an expert on epidemiology at Montclair State University, told NJ.com Pein's claims are false and are a prime example of misinformation entering the mainstream of public life during the pandemic."

For this "nurse", not wearing a mask is more important than the small percentage chance that a child in her care may get COVID.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said the CDC still wants kids who can't get vaccinated to wear masks, "What do you say?"

Making believe Pein is an expert virologist she attacked the CDC by saying "That's ridiculous."

Erin Pein rambled about the percentages and the effects COVID has on kids so far and said the virus doesn't affect children the same way it does adults.

We still don't know the long-term effects of COVID on children, but for this nurse not wearing a mask is more important than anything else.

Then Pein turned into an anti-vaxxer are as well, making believe she's protecting children.

Pein said, "The risk from this vaccine and the risk from continued mask-wearing is more detrimental than the actual virus to these children. "

The Fox and Friends host sighed in disbelief. "Ohhhhh."

Fox News continues to try to lend credibility to anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and fake herd immunity proponents who spread conspiracies instead of facts to the American people during a pandemic.

Erin Pein should be fired at this point, not merely suspended.

