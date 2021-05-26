Misc
HOTEL HELL: Woman Reports Flooding Toilet, Abusive Manager Calls Her 'Dumb Democrat'

He told her she rented the room, that made it her room and her problem.
I have never seen anything like this before. Not only does this manager (member of the family that owns the hotel) tell the woman she's responsible for damages to her hotel room when the toilet overflowed, he also calls her a "dumb Democrat." What a charmer! Via International Business Times:

Jennifer Biela took to Facebook to share the details of her "terrible" encounter at the Crown Choice Inn & Suites in Mackinaw City, Michigan. In her May 20 post, Biela said the incident took place over Spring Break but she waited until last week to share her story.

Biela noted that she, her friend and their five kids decided to go on an "adventure" and chose the Crown Choice Inn and Suites for their trip. Just an hour before midnight, Biela discovered that her bathroom was flooding and ran down to the front desk to seek assistance. The hotel's owner, who was at the desk, asked her if she shut the valve off and she worried that she might do it wrong, she said, "No, I am coming to you for help."

Watch the whole thing. Oh, and when she called the police, he filed a report charging her with "vandalism."

Jennifer Tylka Biela detailed her ordeal here, on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/620404775/posts/10159223126184776/?d=n

