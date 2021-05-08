Jen Psaki Offers Master Class In Tripping Up A Newsmax Troll

The Newsmax troll playing a reporter on TV Friday was Emerald Robinson. She tried – and repeatedly failed – to ensnare Psaki into a defensive posture over the right-wing fantasy that Biden is too feeble to be in charge of his own administration. Unfortunately for Robinson, she never seemed to think of a Plan B in case Psaki didn’t provide the deer-in-the headlights moment Robinson hoped for.

ROBINSON: First, given the number of former Obama administration officials that are now in this Biden administration and the President’s relatively light schedule, there’s a growing perception that this is really just the third term of President Obama. What do you say to people who say that? PSAKI: Who were saying that? Who’s saying that? ROBINSON: You’ve heard that a lot in the media. MS. PSAKI: Who in the media? ROBINSON: Different people. MS. PSAKI: Like?

Obviously, Robinson couldn’t think of a single person other than, maybe, bigger right-wing trolls she models herself after, so she tried to deflect with a different topic, but with the same messaging. Not surprisingly, she got the same result:

ROBINSON: Well, there was lots of questions about when you had Japanese Prime Minister Suga here on the one and only, so far, in-person bilateral head-of-state meeting. It was Vice President Kamala Harris who greeted the prime minister, and many people found that odd. She’s already taking independent, one-on-one calls with key allies, like Prime Minister Morrison and Justin Trudeau. So I just want to get your reaction to people who question that. MS. PSAKI: Well, it’s hard to react when I don’t know what people you’re talking about. I will say that the president met with the prime minister, as you know, and had a full meeting, a full press conference afterwards, and they even shared a meal. So — and the president has had dozens of conversations and calls with world leaders, and should be no surprise that the vice president is also playing an important role engaging with and having discussions with foreign leaders.

At that point, the floundering Robinson claimed Harris is doing more than other vice presidents have (wink, wink). That didn’t work out either.

“How so?” Psaki asked, with a straight face. “I’d love to see the data if you want to give me — “

Robinson promised to “provide you with that sometime,” meaning she had no idea whether the talking point she had just spouted was true.

You can mark on your calendar as “never” for the day that data gets presented to Psaki.